|
|
Ricky Ray Jones
Ricky Ray Jones a.k.a. "Papa Punk", 64, passed peacefully at home Friday, July 12, 2019. Retired from Semi-Truck driving of 40 years, he was highly respected of his driving skills. He was a jack of all trades and loved fishing, telling jokes, spending time with family and impromptu BBQs. He rescued dogs who he called "his babies".
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Anna Jones; daughter, Heather Jones; granddaughters, Violet and Lily and brother, Randy Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sally Martin and Kenneth Jones. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Services will be private. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019