Ricky V. Ery 07/06/1952 - 04/15/2020 Ricky V. Ery age 67 of Elmore, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital. He was born in Toledo on July 6, 1952 to Charles and Bonwaiva (Mathewson) Ery. Ricky was employed in the Line Department of Toledo Edison for 38 years before retiring due to disability. He enjoyed spending every free minute at his cottage in northern Michigan with his canine companion, Major, and his best friends, Carl and Pam Beck. While his sons were growing up, Ricky coached youth baseball and was an assistant scout master. Surviving is his loving wife, Peggy; sons, Chad Ery of South Carolina, Todd (Emily) Ery and Troy (Marisa) Ery; grandchildren, Rahne, River, Scarlett and newborn, Cormac; brothers, Bruce (Patty), Wayne and sister in-law, Darlene Ery. Also surviving are numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Debra Wilson Ery; siblings, Barry, Diane Mielcarek, Darla Denniss, James, Dale and Cherie. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services for Ricky will be private. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to #grubsforscrubs through Deet's BBQ or Maumee Athletic Boosters, maumeeathleticboosters.org. walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 19, 2020.