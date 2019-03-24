|
|
Ricky Wawrzyniak
Ricky M. Wawrzyniak, 66, of Erie, MI passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 20, 1952 to Ronald and Nancy (Davis) Wawrzyniak in Toledo.
Ricky served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by Mickey; sisters, Cynthia, Julie and Kelly; brothers, Patrick (Karry), Victor (Angie), and Joe (Sandra); sister-in-laws, Nancy and Debbie; and many nieces and nephews.
Ricky is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Scott and Annette; and wife, Joyce.
Services will be private for the family per Ricky's wishes.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 24, 2019