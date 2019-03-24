The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Wawrzyniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Wawrzyniak


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ricky Wawrzyniak Obituary
Ricky Wawrzyniak

Ricky M. Wawrzyniak, 66, of Erie, MI passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 20, 1952 to Ronald and Nancy (Davis) Wawrzyniak in Toledo.

Ricky served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by Mickey; sisters, Cynthia, Julie and Kelly; brothers, Patrick (Karry), Victor (Angie), and Joe (Sandra); sister-in-laws, Nancy and Debbie; and many nieces and nephews.

Ricky is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Scott and Annette; and wife, Joyce.

Services will be private for the family per Ricky's wishes.

www.toledocremation.com
logo

Published in The Blade on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now