Rita A. Nowak
Rita A. Nowak, age 84, of Toledo, passed away on September 10th, 2020 at Sunset Village where she resided. Rita was born in Toledo on March 8, 1936, the only daughter, to Joseph and Mary (Grochowalski) Operacz.
Rita was a hard worker at Montgomery Ward and retired after 20 years of service. Even though she retired, Rita later worked part time at Kohls Department Store. She always kept busy.
In her spare time, Rita could be found in church bingo halls and always at a church festival ready to call out BINGO whenever she won with excitement and a smile! Rita also enjoyed playing the slots at various casinos – she called it her pin money.
Rita's catholic faith was very important to her and it showed through the way she treated other people. She was strong willed, with a soft heart and a big smile to anyone she met. Everyone was a friend to our mom when she met them.
Rita's main passion was her family. Rita married Ralph J. Nowak on June 9th, 1956. Together, they had nine children.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Debbie (Steve) Doak, Mike Nowak, Mark (Kim) Nowak, Karen (Tom) Miller, Ken Nowak, Kathleen (Don) Richlen and Matthew Nowak; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A special thank you to all caretakers and aides at Sunset Village and Ashanti Hospice. We are grateful for your kindness in taking care of our mother during her battle with dementia.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 61 years, Ralph; twin sons at birth, Joseph and Andrew; and five brothers, Tony, Walter, Casimer, Chester and Alphonse.
Visitation with social distancing will be held at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., on Monday, September 14th, 2020 from 3- .m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 with a prayer service in the mortuary at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com
