Rita Ann (Burkhardt) Kaspitzke



Rita Ann (Burkhardt) Kaspitzke, age 88, of Toledo, passed away at Landings of Oregon, Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born to Frank and Helen (Kesting) McCarthy on February 23, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio. Rita graduated from Notre Dame High School and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served as a member of Altar Rosary Society and enjoyed helping with rummage sales. She was an avid crafter, especially enjoying knitting, crocheting, sewing and even upholstery. Rita was the seamstress for her daughter's weddings. Rita baked an apple pie that was "out of this world". She was truly a caregiver to all, caring for others first always.



Rita is survived by her children, Janet (Dennis) Grosjean, Marilyn "Mickey" Pantoja, Sally Freyer, and Michael (Jennifer) Burkhardt; adopted daughter, Debbie Carson; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Johnson; and former son-in-law, Jeffery Freyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Gerald Burkhardt in 1968; second husband, Roy Kaspitzke in 2003; brother, William Kesting and sister, Pat Imholte.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Epiphany of the Lord-Sacred Heart Church, 509 Oswald St, Toledo at 11 a.m. on Saturday where family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Epiphany of the Lord.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019