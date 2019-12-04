|
|
Rita D. Sens
Helena- Rita D. Sens, 91, of Perrysburg passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on August 7, 1928 in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Mary (Geraci) Saccaro.
Rita's greatest passion was for her husband of 66 years and her 8 children. Her children knew her as a loving mother they could count on to be there day or night for advice, encouragement, and most of all loving words of wisdom. She was a fantastic cook. Everyone was welcome at her table and no one left without a care package. She enjoyed her pinochle card club of many years, working crossword puzzles, reading and was always up for a healthy debate. Rita was a devout Catholic who lived her faith every day. She also volunteered at St. Michael's Church.
Surviving are children, Gene (Huong) Sens, Seattle, WA, Clare (John) Gemmel of Rossford, OH, Anita (Mark) O'Halla of Troy, MI, Lori Sens of St. Petersburg, FL, Christine (Ken) Brochin of Ottawa Hills, OH, Joel Sens of Rehoboth Beach, DE, Jeffrey (Penny) Sens of Westerville, OH and Patricia (Edward) Walther of Fremont, OH; and her sister, Janet Modica of Berwyn, IL; 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Gene"; son, Joseph; and siblings, Gertrude Spagnola, Joseph Saccaro, and August Saccaro.
At her request, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 317 E. Madison St., Gibsonburg, OH. Rev. Scott Woods will officiate.
The family wishes to thank Mercy Health Perrysburg, Kingston of Perrysburg, Waterford of Levis Commons, Blessed John the XXIII, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their kindness and dedicated care of our mother during the past 4 months of her illness.
Memorials in honor of Rita may be made to St. Michaels Church, 317 E. Madison St., Gibsonburg, OH 43431 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551.
