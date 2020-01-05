|
Rita Denies 1923-2019
Long time west Toledo resident Rita DeNies, 96, died Tuesday December 31 of complications related to a hip fracture. Her long life was filled with joy and laughter but was challenged by obstacles she faced with great faith. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was born on December 28, 1923 as Rita Dorothy Pollauf, the sixth of ten children to Joseph and Elizabeth Pollauf and grew up in a German immigrant neighborhood in east Toledo. A few years after graduating from Central Catholic H.S. in 1941 she met Bob DeNies during many nights of swing dancing at Lafevre's. Rita married Robert G. DeNies on September 6, 1947 at Sacred Heart Church and they were happily married for 41 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, and siblings Raymond (Ruth), Bernard (Lois), Arthur (Alois), Richard, Laurine (John) Calmes, Paul (Janet), Harold, and Frederick. Rita is survived by her sister Virginia Seeman, sister-in-law Mary Jewele Pollauf; and by her children, Mark (Jean), D. Scott (Sue), Steven (Annette), Paul (Nancy), Barbara (Paul) Wingenfeld, Glenn (Janice), and Billy (Susan); twenty grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. While raising seven children she also found time to volunteer with the Cub Scouts as a den mother, served as president of the Chappuis Society at St. Francis H.S., and was involved with Resurrection Choir and Christ Renews His Parish at Christ the King and St. Pius X parishes. In her later years, she joined St. Vincent de Paul Society. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday January 10 at St. Pius X Parish. Visitation precedes the Mass at the church, with a rosary starting at 9:30 a.m. A lunch reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Pius X church, St. Vincent de Paul Society, or the .
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020