Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gesu Catholic Church
2049 Parkside Blvd
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Gesu Catholic Church
2049 Parkside Blvd
Toledo, OH
Rita F. Fender


1921 - 2019
Rita F. Fender Obituary
Rita F. Fender

Rita F. Fender, age 97, of Sylvania, OH passed away August 28, 2019 at her son's home with her loving family and beloved caretaker Mona Baker by her side. She was born December 13, 1921 in Ottawa Ontario, Canada to Frank and Dorothy (Dupuis) Clapin.

She met the love of her life, Eugene Fender, while they were attending Ottawa University. During World War II, Rita worked as a decoder for the Canadian Government. Later, she wrote a financial column for the Toronto Star Newspaper.

Rita had many talents, she was an expert bridge player, gourmet cook, and a skilled artist. She loved painting and visiting art museums, as well as being a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Detroit Tigers.

In addition to her parents, Rita was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene Fender and brother, David "Bud" Clapin. Rita is survived by her son, Steve (Jane) Fender; daughter, Louise Ann Fender (Toby); grandchildren, Steve (Colleen) Fender, Laura Fender and Jenny Fender and great-granddaughter, Dottie Fender.

The family will receive friends for visitation an hour prior to the service at Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, OH on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. The Funeral Mass will follow at Gesu at 11:00 am. A private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales High School or St. Ursula Academy in Rita's memory.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
