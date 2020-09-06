Rita G. Bailey
Rita G. Bailey, a longtime resident of Toledo, Ohio and Sylvania, Ohio, died on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 94 at Oakleaf Village Toledo where she has resided for the past year. Rita was born in Salerno, Italy on June 10, 1926. Rita's mother died when she was very young and Rita, along with one of her sisters, was placed in an orphanage for a couple of years. After Rita's father remarried, Rita and her sister rejoined her family.
During World War II, Rita met Ralph Bailey while he was stationed in Italy. Rita and Ralph married in June of 1945 and Rita joined Ralph after the war in Beech Grove, Indiana. In 1953 Rita and Ralph moved to Toledo, Ohio along with their three children. Their fourth child came along in 1957. Rita enjoyed helping others and while her children were in grade school she was involved in the school's Mother's Club, PTA, and yearly carnivals. She also worked as a volunteer at the East Side Neighborhood House which provided lunch to the area grade schools.
When Rita's children graduated from high school, Rita decided to find a job to help pay for her children's college tuition. Rita worked from the late 60s to the early 70s at the Toledo Club in downtown Toledo.
Rita was an active member of the Oakdale United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She also volunteered, along with her husband, Ralph, for various church activities, especially volunteering to prepare and provide lunches at Euclid Church for the less fortunate on the East Side of town.
Rita is survived by her son, John Bailey; daughters, Gina Cataldo, Amelia (Don) Stern; son-in-law, Walt Operacz; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Rita's husband, Ralph W. Bailey; daughter, Anna Operacz; and son-in-law, Nick Cataldo preceded her in death. Her father, Giovanni Muti, and mother, Amelia Muti; brothers Gerardo and Tony Muti; and sisters Anna Esposito, Franca Muti, and Italia Muti also preceded her in death.
Rita's family would like to thank everyone at Oakleaf Village Toledo for the love and care given to their mother this past year. "Our Mom just wanted to have friends to talk to and be with and you helped her find that. We especially would like to thank Alison for always being able to make our Mom laugh."
Services for Rita will be held privately and she will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel (419-691-6768). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cherry St. Mission Ministries, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or the Toledo Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.
"I come to the garden alone, while the dew is still on the roses, And the voice I hear, falling on my ear, the Son of God discloses. And He walks with me and He talks with me, and He tells me I am His own. And the joy we share as we tarry there, none other has ever known."