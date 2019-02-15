Rita H. Garling



Rita H. Garling age 97, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019 at the Goerlich Center, Sylvania. She was born in Erie, Michigan to Zetta (Cousino) and Wilfred Trabbic. Rita married Ralph H. Garling May 8, 1943, they enjoyed 51 years together until his death in 1994. She worked for Doehler-Jarvis as an office clerk retiring in 1952. Rita was an avid bowler and very proud of her 573 series, she had a fun filled life, enjoyed a good party and loved people and socializing. The biggest joy in her life was her love for her family. Rita was a long- time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania.



Rita is survived by her loving family, daughter, Barbara (Matt) Bieber, grandson, Scott (Mindy) Bieber and their children, Kaylee, Maddie and Charlie, grandson, Todd (Amy) Bieber and their children, Cooper, Gus, and Murphy, granddaughter, Stacy (Troy) Lievens, and their children, Logan, Izzy, Jillian and Bubba.



She was preceded in death by her husband, sister, Gloria Shanly, and brother Herbert Trabbic.



Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Saturday February 16, 2019 11:00 A.M. till 12:30 P.M. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 1:00 P.M.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Goerlich Center and a special thank you for the extra TLC given to Rita from Janevia and Skylar.



The family suggests tributes to Racing for Recovery, 6202 Trust Drive, Holland, Ohio 43528.



Online condolences to



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary