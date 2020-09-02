Rita Irene Lenhart
Rita Irene (Brenneman) Lenhart, 80, of Temperance, MI, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo, OH, on October 5, 1939, to Paul and Ruth Brenneman. On July 26, 1958, she married David J. Lenhart and they enjoyed 62 years together raising their family, traveling in their motorhome and visiting Amish Country.
The most important job Rita had was being a mother and grandmother. She loved crafting, cooking and doll collecting. She leaves a legacy of making every holiday magical. Christmas was particularly special because of her signature sugar cookies, dazzling sweaters, and magnificent Christmas village.
Rita is survived by her husband, David; her children, Kim (Barry) Hornbeck, Lawrence (Tina) Lenhart, Stephen (Hannah) Lenhart, David (Coleen) Lenhart, Kelly (Alan) Lainez, and Brandon (Stacy) Lenhart; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by her siblings, Bonnie Nearhood and Donald Brenneman. Rita was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Barbara, Roger, Judy, and Terry.
A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, Michigan, on Friday, September 4th, at 5pm. The family will receive guests 30 minutes prior to the start of the service just outside the entrance of the church. Masks will be required inside the building. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Parkinsons Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
