Rita J. Szumigala
Rita J. Szumigala, age 89, of Toledo, passed away March 12, 2019, in her home . Rita was born January 5, 1930, in Toledo to Sam and Irene Zaborowski . She was employed with Foodtown for more than 15 years retiring in 1990. Rita was a member of Regina Coeli Church, Olivet Leisure League.
In addition to her parents, Rita was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank H. Szumigala; siblings, Walter Zaborowski, Elaine Rynn and Kate Zaborowski . She is survived by her children, Frank (Jane) Szumigala, David (Judy) Szumigala, Julie (Jeff) Wilson; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and her best friend, Mary Jane Swigart.
The family will receive guests Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 1:30 pm. at the funeral home.
