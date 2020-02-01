|
|
Rita Jane Rihacek
Rita Jane Rihacek died January 30, 2020 in Perrysburg Ohio. She was born December 7, 1924, the eldest of three daughters of Clarence and Gertrude Riley.
She graduated from Central Catholic High School where she met her future husband Edward M. Rihacek, and they were married in 1947.
Rita loved to read, garden, and play bridge. She was a member of many bridge clubs over the years, including a bridge group of her friends from Blessed Sacrament parish and the Thursday bridge group in Perrysburg. She also volunteered at the Maumee Valley Historical Society's Talking Turtle gift shop.
Rita is survived by her son, Ed Rihacek of North Carolina, and daughters, Karen Grachek of South Carolina, Mary Glick (Gregg) of California, Janet Rasmusson (Don) of Rudolph, Ohio, and Therese Ewing (Jim) of California. She is also survived by son-in-law, Ron Foreman of Bowling Green; daughter in law, Sue Matney of Perrysburg; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Rihacek; daughter, Margie Foreman; son, Bob Rihacek; son-in-law Tom Grachek, and granddaughter Molly Danehy. Also her parents and sisters, Rosemary Quinn and Marjorie (Mickey) Riley.
According to Rita's wishes, there will be a private burial at Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio.
Rita's family would like to thank the staff at The Manor at Perrysburg for their compassionate care and support for Mom during her final years. They also wish to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their kindness and assistance. Arrangements have been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg Ohio. Online condolences may be made at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 1, 2020