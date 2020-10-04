1/1
Rita Jean Babcock
1944 - 2020
Rita Jean Babcock

Rita Jean Babcock, 76, of Toledo, passed away September 26, 2020. Rita was born September 4, 1944, in Evansville, Indiana, to William and Mary (Kelley) Parse. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, friends and family.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by six siblings. Rita is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Babcock; daughter, Sherry (Jack) Winters; sons, Robert (Lisa) Babcock and Daniel Babcock; sisters, Loretta (Bob) Cooper and Susan Hensley; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Rita's memory are asked to consider Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
