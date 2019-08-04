|
|
Rita Louise Lambrecht
12-26-1945 - 7-25-2019
Rita Louise Lambrecht (née Westmeyer) beloved wife, mother, and grandmother lost her battle with lung cancer on July 25. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Oregon, Ohio.
Rita is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Paul (Cindy), Tom (Sue), and Scott (Corey); siblings; Sister Nancy Westmeyer, Margaret Knicely, Fran Ousky (Al), and Frank Westmeyer (SuAnn); sisters-in-law, Suzan Westmeyer, Mary Lambrecht, Sharon Riley (Tom); grandchildren, Jordan (Victor), Alyssa, Trace, Chase (Alyssa), Nathan, Zachary, Luke, and Brody Lambrecht; and best friend, Sharon Duvendack. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mary Westmeyer; brother, Bud Westmeyer; sister, Mary Serote; and brothers-in-law, Paul Serote, and Bob, Jim, and Pete Lambrecht.
Rita married Bill, her high school sweetheart, in 1966, and worked as an RN at St. Charles Hospital for 44 years. Upon retirement, Rita participated in line-dancing, Tai Chi, and art classes at the Oregon Senior Center where she became an accomplished painter. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, the Red Hat Ladies and the YMCA. Above all, Rita loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A mass is scheduled for 5:00 on August 22 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Oregon with a celebration of Rita's life to follow at Dunberger Post. Donations in honor of Rita may be sent to the Oregon Senior Center.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019