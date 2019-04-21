The Blade Obituaries
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
(419) 862-3331
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
412 Fremont Street
Elmore, OH
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
412 Fremont Street
Elmore, OH
Rita M. Flick, 87 of Elmore, OH died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born April 11, 1932 in Elmore, OH to the late Louis and Evelyn (Ley) Wendt. She was a 1950 graduate of Harris- Elmore High School and received her Business Degree from Davis College. On December 15, 1951 she married Orville D. Flick who preceded her in death on December 11, 2006. Rita retired in 1988 from the Accounting Department from Libby Owens Ford, Toledo, OH. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the American Legion Auxilary, and the Mother's Club all of Elmore. She enjoyed playing cards and was involved in several card clubs around the area.

Survivors include her son Donald Flick, of Elmore; daughters, LuAnn Juergens of Woodville, OH and Lori (Carl) Behrens of Toledo, OH; brothers, Thomas Wendt and Mark (Janet) Wendt both of Elmore; grandchildren, Jason, Angela, Andy, Brad, Katie, and Christian; great- grandchildren, Zane, Candance, Rylie, Evelyn, and Logan. She was also preceded in death by sister Beverly Egert, and son-in-law Danny Juergens.

Services will begin at 11am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Fremont Street, Elmore, OH with the Rev. Stephen Lutz officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10am until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Church. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery with a luncheon following at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions given to either Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel where online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
