Rita Mae (CaJacob) Mack
Rita Mae (CaJacob) Mack
Rita Mack, 92, passed away peacefully on September 24th at home. Rita was born in Toledo to Martin and Beata CaJacob. Growing up, she was a proud member of the St. Mary's community. She attended Central Catholic High School graduating in 1946. She married James Mack in September of 1953. Together they had 5 children. She was a long-time member of St. Catherine's Church working on the funeral luncheon committee and was a member of the Marion Society. She also volunteered at St. Catherine's in other capacities including making sure the nativity set was up each Christmas. She also volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House, The American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross (aphaeresis donor), St. Louis Helping Hands, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She also helped those in her community who were sick or home bound. Her goal was to volunteer until she was 90 and she succeeded. Her volunteer efforts earned her the honor of being a Jefferson Award finalist. She was retired from the Toledo Public Schools where she worked as a secretary. She enjoyed spending time with family at her cottage on Marr Lake. Rita was known for her ability to light up a room with her smile and spunk. She had a new best friend around every corner.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents and sisters, Elizabeth and Mary Lou.
Rita is survived by her children, Laura (Marty), Beth, Terri, Connie, and Joe (Paige) and honorary son, Jim. She had 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A special thanks to all of Rita's caregivers especially her BFF Kay whose kindness and compassion were a blessing to Rita and a godsend to her family. Also, thanks to Jamie and her team from Hospice of Northwest Ohio for an outstanding job caring for Rita.
The Mass of the Resurrection will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2nd 2020 at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 4555 N. Haven Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43612. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine of Sienna Church or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
.www.ansberg-west.com