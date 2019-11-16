Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Braker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Maxine (Gratz) Braker


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Maxine (Gratz) Braker Obituary
Rita Maxine (Gratz) Braker

Rita Maxine (Gratz) Braker, born July 1, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Maumee, Ohio.

Rita graduated from Waite High School in 1948 where she was a Majorette in the high school band. She was a registered nurse, graduating from Toledo Hospital School of Nursing, and treasured her lifelong friendships with her fellow nursing friends. She worked for the late Dr. John B. Gibbs, MD., as an office nurse and continued to work for Family Practice of Toledo. She finished her career working for Dr. Richard Munk, MD., and enjoyed keeping in contact with these physicians, their families and the many colleagues she worked with over the years. Following her retirement, she volunteered for several years at ProMedica Toledo Hospital Information desk.

Music was always an important part of Rita's life. She served as a church organist for the former Salem U.C.C. Church in Toledo, followed by Faith Community Church in Maumee for more than 60 years, having started at the age of 15.

Rita and her husband Ed spent many winters in Sanibel Island and Anna Maria Island, Florida. They also loved to travel, and their journeys took them to many locations in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, and other parts of Europe, creating many happy memories together.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Louena (Mahan) Gratz, and her sister Marian Brumet. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Edmund Braker; children, Barbara (John) Walters, Thomas Braker, and Mary (Brian) Duncan; and grandchildren, Megan Walters, Melissa (Gabriel) Bird, and Elizabeth, Allison, and Maggie Kirchner. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place Sunday, November 17th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. Services will be held on Monday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Faith Community Church.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -