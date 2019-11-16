|
Rita Maxine (Gratz) Braker
Rita Maxine (Gratz) Braker, born July 1, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Maumee, Ohio.
Rita graduated from Waite High School in 1948 where she was a Majorette in the high school band. She was a registered nurse, graduating from Toledo Hospital School of Nursing, and treasured her lifelong friendships with her fellow nursing friends. She worked for the late Dr. John B. Gibbs, MD., as an office nurse and continued to work for Family Practice of Toledo. She finished her career working for Dr. Richard Munk, MD., and enjoyed keeping in contact with these physicians, their families and the many colleagues she worked with over the years. Following her retirement, she volunteered for several years at ProMedica Toledo Hospital Information desk.
Music was always an important part of Rita's life. She served as a church organist for the former Salem U.C.C. Church in Toledo, followed by Faith Community Church in Maumee for more than 60 years, having started at the age of 15.
Rita and her husband Ed spent many winters in Sanibel Island and Anna Maria Island, Florida. They also loved to travel, and their journeys took them to many locations in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, and other parts of Europe, creating many happy memories together.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Louena (Mahan) Gratz, and her sister Marian Brumet. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Edmund Braker; children, Barbara (John) Walters, Thomas Braker, and Mary (Brian) Duncan; and grandchildren, Megan Walters, Melissa (Gabriel) Bird, and Elizabeth, Allison, and Maggie Kirchner. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place Sunday, November 17th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. Services will be held on Monday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Faith Community Church.
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019