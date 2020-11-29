Rita McDougle



Rita Jeanne (Benster) McDougle, 82, died on November 25, 2020 in her home, surrounded by loving family. She was born in East Toledo to Theodore and Marjorie Benster. She was a graduate of Harriet Whitney High School in 1955. She went to work at St. Charles Hospital where she met her future husband, Edwin McDougle.



Rita worked 38 years at St. Charles in various department before retiring in 2003. Since retiring, she traveled to Europe and The Caribbean as well as many adventures stateside. Rita had always been an avid gardener. She took classes to become a Master Gardener. She was involved in the organization, Toledo Grows, and spent her time promoting personal and community gardening to people of all ages. In 2014, Rita purchased the lot next to her home from the Lucas County Land Bank. She had a dream to build a community garden. That spring, her children, grandchildren, and friends built 12 raised beds and her community garden on Delence Street flourished. From her garden, her family, friends, and neighbors benefited from the produce, as did the Cherry Street Mission and the Food Pantry at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oregon, Oh. She hosted "Art in the Garden" for the neighborhood children. They made arts and craft projects and would be served lunch. Many of the "artists" worked in the garden as volunteers. Because of her charitable work within the community garden, Rita was nominated for the Jefferson Award and was a finalist in 2017. Rita will be missed by many family members, friends, and neighbors for all that she was and all that she gave.



Rita is survived by sons, Toby (Diane), Patrick, and Quinn (Wendy); and daughters, Marjorie McDougle, Lynne (Horvath) McDougle, Shawn Yapragigur, and Kerry (Sheldon Brock) Bertsch; 12 grandchildren, Kelly (Nick) McCollum, Shannon (Michael) Hoepf, Bryan (Kati) McDougle, Brett (Kristi) McDougle, Lauren (Michael Crocker) McDougle, Erin McDougle, Kaitlyn (David Bews) McDougle, Kristen (Bill Scheer), Jessica Guerrero, Justin (Libby) Guerrero, Mariah McDougle, and Samantha McDougle; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; parents, Theodore and Marjorie Benster; stepmother, Annabelle Benster; and siblings, Terry, Dale, Donna, and Roxan.



A private memorial service will be held for family due to COVID-19. A future "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Oregon, OH for their food pantry; St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Macedonia, OH; or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH.



Rita's family wishes to thank her friends and extended family for their many gifts,visits and prayers during her final weeks. We also want to thank the incredible staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, especially Elizabeth, her home care nurse.





