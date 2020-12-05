(News story) Rita McDougle, a master gardener who invited neighborhood children to experience the work and wonder of planting, tending, and harvesting while sharing her bounty with those in need, died Nov. 25 in her East Toledo home. She was 82.
She had lung cancer and a blood disorder, her daughter Shawn Yapragigur said.
For her work creating a community garden that taught the young and fed the hungry, Mrs. McDougle was a finalist in 2017 for a Toledo-area Jefferson Award, which recognizes community service.
The family this fall canned 400 jars of produce from the garden. For years, the food pantry at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oregon and the Cherry Street Mission were beneficiaries of the harvest, along with neighbors and family.
Mrs. McDougle and Pastor Julie Beitelschees of St. Paul's Episcopal ventured among the raised beds this summer as they picked Swiss chard and peppers for the pantry.
"I loved her generous spirit and her willingness to share her love of gardening and her produce with people who needed it," Pastor Beitelschees said. "She was a welcoming presence, even when she was sick and struggling. I felt peace and comfort coming from her."
Mrs. McDougle placed her garden - the Swiss chard, squash, jalapenos, tomatillos, tomatoes, cucumbers, plus the colorful perennials - alongside her home on a lot she bought from the Lucas County Land Bank for $100 after the land bank razed a vacant house there.
For several years up to 2018, she offered "art in the garden," which often drew a dozen or more children on summertime Tuesdays. They learned about making plants grow and thrive. They had art and craft projects. And they ate lunch, often prepared by Mrs. McDougle's chef son Quinn. Daughter Kerry Bertsch helped organize.
Mrs. McDougle was a staunch supporter of Toledo GROWS, the nonprofit community garden program, which in turn offered soil, planting boxes, and other resources.
"She always had a gardener's heart," said Cindy Bench of Bench Farms and Greenhouse in Jerusalem Township. "She made the neighborhood just ring with joy. She had so much knowledge, she wanted to share with everyone, and she gave of herself."
Mrs. McDougle told The Blade in 2016 that the children eventually would find they'd absorbed several lessons: responsibility, respect, and that by caring for the land they can care for themselves.
"It might not work today, but when they are 35, they might say, 'Oh, yes, I remember," Mrs. McDougle said. "They are really good kids. I learn from them as much as they learn from me."
Mrs. McDougle was a mainstay of the Perennial Plant Exchange, held regularly in South Toledo. As a master gardener, she offered classes through Toledo GROWS and took part in rose-growing competitions.
She was born Dec. 13, 1937, to Marjorie and Theodore Benster, returning later in life with her husband, Ed, to the house in East Toledo where she grew up. She was a 1955 graduate of Toledo's Harriet Whitney High School, where she studied secretarial and office practices.
She worked for 38 years at what is now Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. She retired in 2003 as an administrative assistant for the Talbot Outpatient Center and stayed in touch with former colleagues.
"Anyplace you would go, people would know her," daughter Shawn said. "She was outgoing, friendly, caring."
She and Edwin McDougle married Oct. 15, 1955. He died Feb. 21, 2004.
Surviving are her sons, Toby, Patrick, and Quinn McDougle; daughters, Marjorie McDougle, Lynne McDougle, Shawn Yapragigur, and Kerry Bertsch; 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
At Mrs. McDougle's request, her body was donated to the University of Toledo college of medicine and life sciences, the former Medical College of Ohio.
A memorial service will be private because of the coronavirus pandemic. The family will have a celebration of Mrs. McDougle's life later.
The family suggests tributes to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Oregon, for the food pantry; St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Macedonia, Ohio, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
