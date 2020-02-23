|
|
In Memory of
Rita McKee Gibson
1-24-1936 ~ 2-22-2016
We miss you more every day that you are not with us, but our memories keep you alive in our hearts. Dad hates that you are missing all the great things that your grandkids are doing, but we remind him that you are there every step of the way. In fact, you are probably sitting on their shoulders with a birds eye view! They remind us of all your great qualities - Grace is so very kind and is everyone's friend, Paul is competitive with your sense of humor, Alan is smart and loves the arts, Jon loves a party and is hardworking, Samantha is always perfectly put together and is smarter than she thinks and Nathan has your love of reading and all things music! We love and miss you - Wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. If you have been affected in any way by Rita, in your lifetime, please reach out to someone today and do something kind - because that is what she would do… As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Feb. 23, 2020