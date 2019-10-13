|
|
Rita Rose Graven
Rita Rose Graven, 85, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Heritage Corner Health Care in Bowling Green, Ohio. Rita was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 10, 1934 to Leon and Mary (Sobczak) Ziarno.
Rita is survived by her husband, Leslie Leon Graven; children Richard (Mary Pat), David (Linda), Thomas (Lisa), Duane (Lisa), Cynthia (Jim) Stover, Sandra Bak and Kenneth; 22 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; brothers, Eugene and John (Lea Ann) Ziarno and sister Theresa Beczynski, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Gloria Gangway.
Per Rita's request there will be no visitation or formal funeral, interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patricks of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43614.
Not only did heaven receive an angel but a saint. Memorial contributions can be given to St. Patricks of Heatherdowns in her honor. Arrangements entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019