Rita Rose Szczepanski
1931 - 2020
Rita Rose Szczepanski

Rita Rose Szczepanski, age 89, of Toledo, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born April 3, 1931 to Seraphine and Rose Tomasewski. She was an only child and always wanted a large family. She gave birth to seven children and has 10 grandchildren. Rita was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren called her "Granny Rit".

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; sons, Thomas, Michael, Jerome "Chopper". Surviving are daughters, Deborah and Gail; sons, Steven and Chad; daughters-in-law, Mary and Lisa; grandchildren, Kayla, Morgan, Kyle, Camryn, Matthew, Thomas, Lucas, Jesse, Austin and Marisa; special friends, April, Cathi and Kathleen.

Special thanks to all the staff at Merit House for taking good care of her. She always said "They are good to me. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Shriner's Hospital for Children. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
419-269-1111
