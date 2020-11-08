Rita Sabin
Rita Ann Sabin, age 89 of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020 in the Toledo Hospital. She was born on January 18, 1931 to Ralph and Ann Coon in Fostoria, Ohio. She attended St Ursula Academy on a full academic scholarship; she was a graduate of the class of 1949.
Rita married the love of her life, Duane Sabin, on December 6, 1950 in the former St Theresa Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio. They met at a dance that was held in the old Polonia Hall.
Rita was a Project Management Assistant for many years with the Lathrop Construction Company where she retired from. Rita always enjoyed spending time with her many friends especially her breakfast buddies; she also enjoyed having breakfast with the Lathrop Retirees and lunch with the Ursuline Girls.
Rita and her husband were members of St Joan of Arc Catholic Church for over 30 years where she was a Eucharistic Minister delivering communion to the Elizabeth Scott Retirement Community for over 10 years.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter Mary Ann. She is survived by her loving husband Duane; daughters, Christine (Dennis) Sekulski, Karen (Guy) Ray, Jacqueline (Brian) Heil Pamela (Nick) Marinelli; grandchildren, Jason (Megan), Patrick, Stephanie, Matthew (Bailey), Danielle (Charley) Marcus, Gabrielle (John), Andrew; and her great granddaughter Sydney.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Sunday November 8, 2020 from 1 - 6 p.m. where a Virgil Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Entombment Services will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may take the form of a contribution to the Ability Center. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.comwww.coylefuneralhome.com