|
|
Rita Savilla (Wilmsen) Valley
Rita Savilla Valley (Wilmsen), 79, a resident of Oakleaf Village in Toledo, Ohio passed Thursday, November 14. Rita was born in 1939 in Pierre, South Dakota to Chester and Drusilla Wilmsen.
Rita is survived by son Wesley and his wife Stacey and their children Wesley and Paige, daughter-in-law Deb Valley as well as her sister, loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Rita is preceded in death by her son Russell.
Always thinking of others, Rita has donated her body to the UT Medical Center.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019