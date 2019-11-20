Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Valley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Savilla (Wilmsen) Valley


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Savilla (Wilmsen) Valley Obituary
Rita Savilla (Wilmsen) Valley

Rita Savilla Valley (Wilmsen), 79, a resident of Oakleaf Village in Toledo, Ohio passed Thursday, November 14. Rita was born in 1939 in Pierre, South Dakota to Chester and Drusilla Wilmsen.

Rita is survived by son Wesley and his wife Stacey and their children Wesley and Paige, daughter-in-law Deb Valley as well as her sister, loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Rita is preceded in death by her son Russell.

Always thinking of others, Rita has donated her body to the UT Medical Center.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -