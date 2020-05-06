Rita Wain
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Wain

On May 3, 2020, at the age of 101, our beloved auntie Rita passed away at Genacross Lutheran Assisted Living, Toledo, where she had resided the past seven years. She was born on September 22, 1918, in Cravanzana, a commune in the Province of Cuneo in the Italian region of Piedmont to Giovanni and Paola (Giordanello) Bonello. During World War 2 she fell in love with Albert E. Wain, an American soldier who became a highly decorated combat medic during the Italian campaign, including being awarded 6 Bronze Stars for valor. Albert preceded her in death in 1997 after 50 wonderful years of marriage. After the war ended, Rita came to Toledo and worked as a tailor for Nichols Men's Store in downtown Toledo for 24 years, as well as for Lasalles and the Lion Store. Following her retirement in 1993, she loved getting together with her fellow Lion Store retirees and retired seamstresses from the area. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Clement Catholic Church.

Rita's nieces and nephews remember her as a wonderful auntie, always ready to love and be a good wife. They will remember her and the love she always gave. Thank you Zia Rita, rest in peace. Your nieces and nephews, Paola, Franco, Walter, Italo, and Bruna.

Rita is survived by many nieces and nephews, both here and in Italy. In addition to her parents and husband, Albert; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Rico and Gimmy Bonello; and sister, Dalia Negra.

A private funeral Mass for Rita will be celebrated in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Toledo, with entombment in Toledo Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Entombment
Toledo Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved