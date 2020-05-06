Rita WainOn May 3, 2020, at the age of 101, our beloved auntie Rita passed away at Genacross Lutheran Assisted Living, Toledo, where she had resided the past seven years. She was born on September 22, 1918, in Cravanzana, a commune in the Province of Cuneo in the Italian region of Piedmont to Giovanni and Paola (Giordanello) Bonello. During World War 2 she fell in love with Albert E. Wain, an American soldier who became a highly decorated combat medic during the Italian campaign, including being awarded 6 Bronze Stars for valor. Albert preceded her in death in 1997 after 50 wonderful years of marriage. After the war ended, Rita came to Toledo and worked as a tailor for Nichols Men's Store in downtown Toledo for 24 years, as well as for Lasalles and the Lion Store. Following her retirement in 1993, she loved getting together with her fellow Lion Store retirees and retired seamstresses from the area. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Clement Catholic Church.Rita's nieces and nephews remember her as a wonderful auntie, always ready to love and be a good wife. They will remember her and the love she always gave. Thank you Zia Rita, rest in peace. Your nieces and nephews, Paola, Franco, Walter, Italo, and Bruna.Rita is survived by many nieces and nephews, both here and in Italy. In addition to her parents and husband, Albert; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Rico and Gimmy Bonello; and sister, Dalia Negra.A private funeral Mass for Rita will be celebrated in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Toledo, with entombment in Toledo Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences can be shared at