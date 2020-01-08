Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robbie Whitner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robbie L. Whitner


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robbie L. Whitner Obituary
Robbie L. Whitner

Robbie L. Whitner, 73, of Walbridge Ohio, passed away on January 3rd, 2020. She was born on December 3rd, 1946 to Robert and Dorothy (Walker) Chandler in Birmingham AL.

She is preceded in death by her husband William Whitner. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Timothy (Iryna) Carroll and grandchildren, Annika, Sophia, Anastasiia and Mykhailo.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the start of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Robbie's name are asked to consider the ASPCA. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -