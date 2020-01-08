|
Robbie L. Whitner
Robbie L. Whitner, 73, of Walbridge Ohio, passed away on January 3rd, 2020. She was born on December 3rd, 1946 to Robert and Dorothy (Walker) Chandler in Birmingham AL.
She is preceded in death by her husband William Whitner. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Timothy (Iryna) Carroll and grandchildren, Annika, Sophia, Anastasiia and Mykhailo.
Family and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the start of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Robbie's name are asked to consider the ASPCA. Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020