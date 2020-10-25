1/1
Robert A. Adlington
Robert A. Adlington

Robert had a huge heart and was filled with immense love & pride of his wife, kids, grandkids, and huge family. A larger than life spirit who appreciated every moment spent with those he loved. We are finding peace knowing that he left this world doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Juanita; brother, Ron; and broth-in-law, Woody Lawson. He is survived by his wife, Annette; children, Tony (Meisha), Jackie (Tony) Chiesa; grandchildren, Micky Chiesa, Taylor, Brooklyn and Graham Adlington; step children, Morgan Krupp, Paige (Adam) Mitchell; siblings, Paul (Sharon Adlington, Janet Lawson, Karen (Smitty) Wertz, George (Joyce) Adlington, Sandy (Steve) Tornai, Barb (Nelson) Antisdel, Jeff (Vicky)Riebe, Greg (DeAnne) Riebe, Natalie Riebe, Melanie (Scott) Riebe; sis-in-law, Wanda Adlington; and countless nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit the family on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2-6:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd) where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
29
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
Annette,
So sad to hear about Robert. Joe and I really enjoyed him at our square dances. His personality was so welcoming and we had so much fun with him.
Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Joe and Barb Widman
Friend
