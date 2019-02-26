Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Cordova Gardens
2208 Bahia Vista St, Suite F2
Sarasota, FL
Robert A. Bacon Obituary
Robert A. Bacon

Robert A. Bacon, age 80, passed away February 22, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House, Sarasota, FL. Robert was born 1939 in Toledo, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his business and life-partner, Thomas Wing, of Bacon & Wing, Inc. Robert is survived by his brothers William and Leonard, his niece Jennifer Gerrick, Michael Kehoe, Randy Harris and Jim Walter, among many friends and his beloved pug Winston.

Remembrance donations can be sent to Tidewell Hospice House, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Fl 34238.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
