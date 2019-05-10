Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Timothy Episcopal Church 871 E. Boundary St. Perrysburg , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Campbell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert A. Campbell

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Robert A. Campbell, 77, a retired prepress superintendent of The Blade who grew up immersed in the art and craft of putting together a newspaper, died Sunday in ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



He developed complications after suffering a stroke, his wife, Penny Campbell said.



Mr. Campbell, of Rossford, worked at The Blade for more than 30 years, his retirement taking effect on Sept. 1, 2003. Technology advances at the newspaper prompted changes in what had been the composing room, where type used to be set in hot metal, with lines and blocks of type arranged in frames to make up pages.



When Mr. Campbell was named prepress superintendent in 1994, he was charged with overseeing composing and engraving functions. Graphic artists later joined the mix.



"It was a yeoman's job," his wife said. "He not only was converting the departments, he was training people to convert to computerization.



"He had a wry sense of humor, and he could be very direct, but in a humorous way. He would chide employees into doing what he wanted them to do," his wife said. "Independent of what some of the employees thought of him, he really did care about them. He cared about their well-being. He cared about their happiness."



Mr. Campbell started at The Blade in 1972 and by 1984 was named assistant foreman of the lobster - that is, overnight - shift. He became lobster shift foreman in 1988, and night shift foreman, in 1992.



He was born Aug. 28, 1941, in Port Clinton to Merilynn and William Campbell. He mostly grew up in Pemberville, where his father owned the weekly newspaper, the Leader. He went to work there at age 10 and by age 14, his father hired him as an apprentice.



At his retirement, co-workers learned that his mother used to say, "It's good to learn a trade so you have something to fall back on."



He was a 1959 graduate of then-new Eastwood High School and attended Ohio State University, where he was a journalism major. He returned to the Leader before finding work at the former Wood County Republican, a newspaper in Bowling Green. Stints at West Toledo Publishing and Paryski Publishing in Toledo followed.



"He was a guy who was raised in the composition of the newspaper. Ink was in his blood," his daughter, Lida Campbell, said. "It was an inherent path to him. That's what he knew from the time he was a youth."



Visiting Mr. Campbell's father's home was "like entering a world of creativity and intellect. I saw my dad as a Renaissance guy. He had a lot of capacity for taking in information," his daughter said.



"He once told me when I was tackling a project, 'If there's a book in the library on it, you can do it,'" his daughter said.



Mr. Campbell had served on the vestry of St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Perrysburg and enjoyed a weekday morning discussion group that drew attendees of varied faiths and political leanings, and none.



He was formerly married to Pamela Hobart.



Surviving are his wife, the former Penny Breniser; son, Eric; daughter, Lida Campbell, and sisters, Janet Erbe and Carol Lommerse.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday in in St. Timothy Episcopal Church, Perrysburg. The family suggests tributes to St. Timothy Episcopal Church or the Toledo Symphony.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019