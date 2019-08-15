|
|
Robert A. Dietsch
Robert A. Dietsch, age 95, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away following a sudden stroke, Sunday afternoon, August 11, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 14, 1924 in Stroh, Indiana to Oscar Charles and Eva May (Abry) Dietsch. Following graduation from Burnham High School, Sylvania in 1943, Bob enlisted in the United States Army and was a World War II Veteran. He served as an Army Engineer in North Africa, Sicily, Italy and Austria. After the war he married his beloved Marjorie Louise Kelb and were blessed with five children.
Throughout his career Bob worked as a machinist, supervisor, salesman and finally as an entrepreneur. He was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanton. He was a proud and active member of the Swanton American Legion Post #479 and served on the Burial Squad. He also served on the Swanton Township Zoning Board, PTA and Boy Scouts. He was fortunate enough to take part in Honor Flight and was a WWII educational speaker. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed home remodeling, and spending time with his family: working on projects and attending grandchildren's events. Bob was active and vital until the very end.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Kurt (Janet) Dietsch; daughters, Kristina (Kerry) Garretson, Constance Dietsch and Lisa (Ben) Ryba; grandchildren, Korinna Kasara, Eric and Adam Dietsch, Greta Knight, Dane Garretson, Zachary and Lucas Wertz, Beau and Abby LaVigne and Whitney Brown; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Besides his loving wife, Marjorie Louise, Bob was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Heidi Elizabeth Dietsch.
Family and friends may visit Sunday, August 18th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanton, with Rev. Edward Strietelmeier officiating. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Senior Center or Swanton American Legion Post #479.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019