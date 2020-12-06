Robert A. Fisher
Robert A. Fisher, 64, of Toledo, OH, passed away suddenly at the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Friday, November 27, 2020. Bob was born in Detroit, MI, June 26, 1956, to parents Andrew and Nancy (Killian) Fisher. He was obsessed with fly fishing, Bob loved everything about the sport, and looked forward to fishing the many streams and rivers around Grayling in Northern Michigan.
He is survived by and was the care-giver to his loving wife, Raquel "Rocky" (Puente) Fisher; sister, Jane (Chris) Macino; brother, Thomas Fisher; special grandson, Nicko; grandchildren, Maxton, Savannah, Aiden, and Mila; several nieces and nephews; step-daughter, Stephanie White; and step-son, Raymond Summerskill.
Due to the Covid pandemic funeral services for Bob will be announced at a later date.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, tributes to the Cherry Street Mission.
