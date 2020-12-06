1/1
Robert A. Fisher
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Fisher

Robert A. Fisher, 64, of Toledo, OH, passed away suddenly at the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Friday, November 27, 2020. Bob was born in Detroit, MI, June 26, 1956, to parents Andrew and Nancy (Killian) Fisher. He was obsessed with fly fishing, Bob loved everything about the sport, and looked forward to fishing the many streams and rivers around Grayling in Northern Michigan.

He is survived by and was the care-giver to his loving wife, Raquel "Rocky" (Puente) Fisher; sister, Jane (Chris) Macino; brother, Thomas Fisher; special grandson, Nicko; grandchildren, Maxton, Savannah, Aiden, and Mila; several nieces and nephews; step-daughter, Stephanie White; and step-son, Raymond Summerskill.

Due to the Covid pandemic funeral services for Bob will be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, tributes to the Cherry Street Mission.

Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved