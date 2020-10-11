Robert A. "Bob" HysellRobert A. "Bob" Hysell, age 73, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, October 2, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family. He was born on December 8, 1946, to Elmer and Shirley (Hildebrand) Hysell in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War, doing three tours. He was also in the National Guard in Columbus, Ohio and during that time he was employed full time for a year at Camp Perry. Bob retired from the military after 21 years of dedicated service. He was a lifetime member of the Chippewa VFW in PA. After serving he lived in Wyoming and worked as a park ranger, which became one of his favorite jobs. Bob enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Bob's smile, sense of humor and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Norman Watson. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sue Hysell; children, Bridgett Wimer, Bobby (Regina) Hysell, Jr., Connie (Brad) Twentier; step-children, Todd (Linda) Bryant, Tom (Lisa) Bryant, and Anthony Bremer; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice Watson, Vicki Hysell, Norma Jean (Bill) Hines, and Dan (Nikki) Watson; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 3 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Memorial Services will be private.The family would like to give a special thank you to Danielle and Mike Moser and all of our neighbors and friends for all their love, care, help and support given to Bob and our family throughout this difficult time.Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.To leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit