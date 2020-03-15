|
Robert A. LaClair
09/01/1940 - 03/12/2020
Robert Arthur LaClair, age 79 of Northwood passed away March 12, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Perrysburg. Bob graduated from Libbey High School and served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Doehler-Jarvis and was a member of the UAW-AFL-CIO until his retirement. Bob was also a member of the Northwood VFW #2984 where he volunteered and helped out at fish fries. He loved his annual trips to Las Vegas and was an avid euchre player. Bob was known to walk daily at the Woodville Mall and loved to take pictures at the photo booth with his granddaughter.
Bob is survived by his granddaughter, Haley Ansman, brother, Pat LaClair and brother-in-law, Robert Magner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Oril LaClair, daughter, Shelly (LaClair) Ansman, sister, Penny Mahler and brother, Doug LaClair.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10 until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Food donations are being accepted for the luncheon to be held at Northwood VFW #2984, 102 W. Andrus Rd.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020