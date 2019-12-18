|
Robert A. Lloyd
Robert Lloyd, age 65, of Toledo, passed away December 17, 2019. Rob was born March 24, 1954 in Solon, Ohio to Kenneth and Carolyn (Todd) Lloyd. He was employed at Parker Hannifin for 48 years.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Cindy Lloyd; daughter, Kenna (Zak)Lloyd Shepherd; son, Jacob Lloyd; brothers, Richard and Kenneth Lloyd.
The family will receive guests Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) with a Remembrance service at 7:00 p.m. Mass will begin Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Robert's memory.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019