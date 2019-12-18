Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns
4201 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Lloyd


1954 - 2019
Robert A. Lloyd Obituary
Robert A. Lloyd

Robert Lloyd, age 65, of Toledo, passed away December 17, 2019. Rob was born March 24, 1954 in Solon, Ohio to Kenneth and Carolyn (Todd) Lloyd. He was employed at Parker Hannifin for 48 years.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Cindy Lloyd; daughter, Kenna (Zak)Lloyd Shepherd; son, Jacob Lloyd; brothers, Richard and Kenneth Lloyd.

The family will receive guests Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) with a Remembrance service at 7:00 p.m. Mass will begin Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Robert's memory.

To leave a special message for Robert's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019
