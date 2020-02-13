|
|
Robert A. "Bob" Wettle
Robert A. "Bob" Wettle, age 75, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1944 to Charles and Roberta (Butler) Wettle in Toledo. Bob was a graduate of Macomber High School and furthered his education at the University of Toledo, receiving his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Business Administration. For 25 years he worked at Owens-Illinois in various departments and retired as the Director of Auditing. He later worked for Wayne County Community College District as the Director of Internal Audit, retiring in May 2019 after 26 years of service.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of nearly 44 years, Lynette (Pugh) Wettle; children, Jessica (Bobby) Wettle-Thompson, Corey (Nicole) Wettle and Ashley (Nick) Jones; granddaughters, Liliana, SadaBella, Harper and Remi; siblings, Mary (Chuck) Jones and Charles (Sandy) Wettle; cousin, Norma Borowski; brothers-in-law, John Pugh and Bill (Chris) Pugh and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; church wife, Karen Sliwinski and Bob's dinner club friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Arthur R. Wettle and mother-in-law, Betty Pugh.
The family will receive guests on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-8:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m., Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). The family will also receive guests on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10-11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 5153 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 with his Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow Bob's Funeral Mass in the Fr. Etzel Community Center which is located on the St. John the Baptist School campus, friends are invited to join the family. Interment will be private on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the or to the COPD Foundation.
To leave a special message for Bob's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020