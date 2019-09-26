|
Robert A. "Bucks" Yockey
Robert A. "Bucks" Yockey, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center. Born April 19, 1960, Bucks was a graduate of Northwood and Penta County Vocational High Schools, and he was a fixture in the Toledo Automotive Industry for 40 years.
He cherished time spent with his sons; scouting, wrestling and camping trips as kids; showing them how to work on cars and home projects as they grew older. He also enjoyed deer hunting every year and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs. Most importantly, he was a kind and funny person with an amazing laugh that could brighten a room; generous and giving to anyone who needed him.
Left to cherish his memory; his loving wife, Dawn of 37 years; sons, Robert Jr. (Emily) and Kyle (Cara); grandchildren, Abigail, Cole and Aurora; brothers, James (Terri), Donald (Patricia) and Jerry (Roxanne); mother-in-law, Eilleen Inks (Gus); brother-in-law, Brian Sabo (Amy); sister-in-law, Holly Coduti (Louis); as well as nieces and nephews that meant the world to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paige and Mary Louise (Davis) Yockey and beloved sister, Peggy Gorman.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Humane Society. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Medical Center.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 26, 2019