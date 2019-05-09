Robert Allen Campbell



Robert Allen Campbell died May 5 in The Toledo Hospital of multiple health issues. He was 77, retiring in 2003 from The Toledo Blade as prepress superintendent with responsibilities that included combining the then Composing Room with the former Engraving Room. He eventually incorporated graphic artists into the Prepress department. He additionally handled converting production processes from offset printing to computerization.



The son of the late William and Merilynn, Bob was raised primarily in Pemberville OH and was in the first graduating class of Eastwood High School. He worked at his dad's papers, including the Pemberville Leader. He attended Ohio State University and in his later years, the University of Toledo.



He moved to Rossford in 1976 and married Penny (Breniser) Campbell in 1980.



He served on the governing board of St. Timothy Episcopal Church twice, last serving as Worship Liaison of it's vestry.



He was also a member of the Bowling Green Country Club Silver League, and he especially enjoyed being an active participant of what is now known as "The Thursday Morning Discussion Group" a unique combination of individuals of different faiths, political persuasions and professions.



He is survived by his wife Penny; his son Eric (Sandy Jurak) Campbell of Pemberville; daughter Lida Campbell of Bowling Green; sisters Janet (James) Erbe, of Davenport , FL and Carol (Ric) Lommerse, of Matthews, NC; nephews and nieces; as well as maternal and paternal cousins.



Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8 pm in the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford. Funeral services will be Monday at 10:30 am in St. Timothy Episcopal Church 871 E. Boundary St. Perrysburg, Ohio with entombment at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville.



Memorials may be made to St. Timothy Episcopal Church or the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 9 to May 12, 2019