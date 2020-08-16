1/1
Robert Allen Karrick
1932 - 2020
Robert Allen Karrick

Robert Allen "Bob" Karrick, Sr., age 88, of Lambertville, MI, died August 9, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born January 21, 1932, in Toledo to the late Ralph and Florence (Roller) Karrick. Bob graduated from Scott High School in 1950 and served in the United States Marine Corps. In 1967, he founded All Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing Co. which he operated until his retirement in 1990. He was a hardworking, respected businessman who took time to enjoy the outdoors, fishing and reading western novels. He will also be lovingly remembered for his kind and generous nature.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Robin (Steve) Patton, Sue (Greg) Chambers, Bob (Toni) Karrick Jr. and Amy (Brent) Newblom; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren; niece, Karen Linker and nephew, David Linker. He was also preceded in death by Barbara Karrick; sister, Margaret Linker; brother-in-law, Richard Linker; and nephew, Richard Linker, Jr.

Due to the current circumstances, services and interment will be held privately.

Contributions in Bob's name, in lieu of flowers, are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses in Neuro-ICU at Toledo Hospital and the care givers at Christian Home Care.

To share condolences or fond memories with the family, please visit

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
