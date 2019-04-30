Resources More Obituaries for Robert Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert "Bob" Anderson

Robert John Anderson, 82, a long-time resident of the Toledo area, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg due to complications from diabetes and heart disease.



Robert (Bob) was predeceased by his wife of 31 years Carole Elaine Anderson (nee French). He leaves his son, Perry Anderson and wife Lisa; his daughter, Tanya Anderson; his sister, Sonia Rice and husband Merlin; his close friend and companion Ellen Carroll; and many extended family members and friends.



Born and raised in Newcastle, Alberta, Canada, the son of John and Mary (Pasichney) Anderson, Bob and Carole moved to Ida, Michigan in 1970. They were granted U.S. citizenship in 1972.



After graduating from high school in 1955, Bob worked as a meat cutter and as a laborer and truck driver in the Alberta oil fields. He attended classes at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He later studied Gas Turbine Engine Design at McGill University in Montreal, graduating in 1965. He met his wife, Carole French, in Drumheller in 1957 and they were married in 1961. Shortly thereafter, Bob accepted employment as an engineer with Canadian Pratt and Whitney, and the couple relocated to Montreal, Quebec, Canada.



In 1965, Bob joined Continental Aviation and Engineering (later acquired by Teledyne) in Detroit, Michigan. In 1970 he and his family relocated to Ida, Michigan where Bob and Carole would reside in their "dream home" until Carole's passing in 1992. Bob continued to reside in Ida until 2018. He retired from Toledo's Teledyne Turbine Engines in 2000.



Bob had a love for flying, especially for soaring and sail-planing for which he held a pilot's license. He also enjoyed camping and fishing, especially salmon fishing at Campbell River, British Columbia with in-laws Ed and Audrey Seniuk. In his later years, Bob's hobbies included radio controlled airplanes, maintaining his cherished home, woodworking, golf, traveling, and dining out with his caring friend and companion Ellen Carroll. Bob especially enjoyed traveling to Canada to visit his sister Sonia and her family in Delta, British Columbia, as well as many trips to visit family in Alberta.



A private inurnment alongside his wife Carole was held April 24 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, Michigan.



