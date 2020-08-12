Robert Anderson
Robert Anderson, 69 of Toledo, OH passed away August 8, 2020. Robert was born in Toledo to the late Harvey and Florence Anderson. Preceded in death is his wife: Anita Anderson; brother: Kenneth Anderson; and in-laws: Harry and Alvina Davis.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Jon Anderson; daughters, Treena (Ron) Swartz, Jodi Lovett-Davis (Larry); grandchildren, Marissa, Jesslyn, Amanda, Gabriel, Zander; 3 great grandchildren; 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Robert loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles, repairing motorcycles and was an avid gun collector. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held at Habegger Funeral Service, 2001 Consaul St. Toledo, OH 43605 on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with services following at 7:00 p.m.
Habegger Funeral Services