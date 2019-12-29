|
|
Robert Arthur Good
Robert Arthur Good (Bob) was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 18, 1940 and passed away on December 19, 2019. Bob served in the Army in the 1960's. After his discharge, he worked many years at Toledo Scale and HCR ManorCare.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan McIntyre Good; his mother, Geraldine (St. Clair) Good and his father, Robert Good. Bob is survived by his sister-in-law and friend, Ann McIntyre; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Charles Haerr; his brother, Ronald Good; his niece, Janice Blahm Courtois and nephew, Timothy Blahm. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
There will be no services. Donations may be made to Toledo Animal Resuce.org (419-382-1130). Online condolences may be shared on American Cremation Events Facebook page.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019