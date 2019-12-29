Home

POWERED BY

Services
American Cremation Events
3007 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 214-1777
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Good
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Arthur Good


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Arthur Good Obituary
Robert Arthur Good

Robert Arthur Good (Bob) was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 18, 1940 and passed away on December 19, 2019. Bob served in the Army in the 1960's. After his discharge, he worked many years at Toledo Scale and HCR ManorCare.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan McIntyre Good; his mother, Geraldine (St. Clair) Good and his father, Robert Good. Bob is survived by his sister-in-law and friend, Ann McIntyre; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Charles Haerr; his brother, Ronald Good; his niece, Janice Blahm Courtois and nephew, Timothy Blahm. He will be greatly missed by all of us.

There will be no services. Donations may be made to Toledo Animal Resuce.org (419-382-1130). Online condolences may be shared on American Cremation Events Facebook page.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -