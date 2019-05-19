Robert (Bob) Arthur Laney



Robert (Bob) Arthur Laney passed away 14th May 2019 in Gainsville, FL surrounded by his loving family.



Bob was born 29 December 1960 to James and Flora Laney of Toledo, Ohio.



Bob was a tradesman working in the flooring industry with a multitude of companies in and around the Toledo, Ohio area. Bob loved the outdoors and could be found on the lake fishing or in a tree stand waiting for the next Buck.



Bob is survived in life by his mother Flora, 5 siblings, 4 children, and 5 beautiful grandchildren. Bob was proceeded in death by his father, James Laney.



The family will be having a Life Celebration June 22nd, 2019 at 2 pm at VFW Post 2898 located at 3925 W. Alexis Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43623. All who knew and loved Bob are welcome to attend.



We love you and will miss you. Until we meet again and remember it is 5 o'clock somewhere.



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019