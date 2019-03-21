Robert "Jake" B. Hubbard



Robert "Jake" Burdette Hubbard, age 89 of Portland, TN and formerly of Holland, OH died peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in Toledo on October 26, 1929 to William and Fern (Warren) Hubbard. On August 7, 1954 he married Norma L. Peters who preceded him in death on October 20, 2007. A Veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War, Jake worked for Local #3 as a Brick Mason for 15 years and later as a Certified Car Mechanic at Piasecki Automotive for over 30 years. Jake enjoyed spending time with old friends and made many new friends during his visits to Veranda Ministries an outreach program for adult seniors. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his children, Michael Hubbard, Daniel (Amy) Hubbard, Robert (Faith) Hubbard, Jeanne (Joseph) Karamol, Amy (John) Hubbard-Wagner and Jayme (Kristy) Hubbard; 18 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brothers, Roy (Jeanette) Hubbard and Allen (Barbara) Hubbard; sisters, Jeannie Roby, Noreen (Jerry) Osborn and Marsha (Richard) Spear. Jake was preceded in death by his parents, William & Fern; wife, Norma Hubbard; son, David A. Hubbard and by his brother, Warren B. Hubbard.



Friends will be received from 2-8 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Neville – Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879) where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 AM with Pastor Robert Fry, officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Township Cemetery. Jake's family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Veranda Ministries, 650 Nashville Pike, #7A, Gallatin, TN 37066. Special memories or condolences may be shared with Jake's family online at:



www.neville-funeral.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary