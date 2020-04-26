Robert "Bob" Baumhower Robert Bruce Baumhower, native of Toledo, Ohio, passed away in his home in Fairhope, Alabama, on April 18, 2020. He was 87. Survived by wife, Patricia Ann Oliver Baumhower; and children, Robert Glenn Baumhower, Deborah Ann Baumhower, Kathy Baumhower Guidroz, David Keith Baumhower, Skipper Baumhower; and adored by his 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.hughesfh.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.