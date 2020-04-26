Robert "Bob" Baumhower
Robert "Bob" Baumhower Robert Bruce Baumhower, native of Toledo, Ohio, passed away in his home in Fairhope, Alabama, on April 18, 2020. He was 87. Survived by wife, Patricia Ann Oliver Baumhower; and children, Robert Glenn Baumhower, Deborah Ann Baumhower, Kathy Baumhower Guidroz, David Keith Baumhower, Skipper Baumhower; and adored by his 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.hughesfh.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
I will always remember you for your love and understanding and important guidance you made in my life ❤
Pat Smith
Family
