Robert "Bob" Burnham Tracy, Jr.
Robert (Bob) Burnham Tracy, Jr. died peacefully on December 20, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio following a March 2019 diagnosis of Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Bob was born in Toledo, OH on November 19, 1949, the son of Robert Burnham Sr. and Hazel Lister Tracy. He graduated from Otsego High School in 1967 and soon afterwards enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1968-70. It was shortly after his discharge that he met his future wife, Anne Goodwin, and they married on September 9, 1972. Upon graduation from the University of Toledo, Bob worked for Glass City Credit Union and New York Life Insurance Company before embarking on his career as CEO of Educational Community Alliance Credit Union in Toledo.
Bob's love for his family was unsurpassed. He and his wife, Anne were blessed with 47 years of marriage. They spent as much time as possible with their children, grandchildren and large extended families.
Bob is survived by his wife, Anne, son Zach (Christina); daughters, Courtney Poswinski (Christopher) and Hannah Boblitt; grandchildren, Michael and Molly Boblitt, Logan, Anna and Mason Poswinski, Jack, Samuel and Vivian Tracy; brother, Geof Tracy, sisters Susan Tracy, Martha Antill (Bruce), and Sarah Dewyer; mother-in-law, Elaine Goodwin and "brothers and sisters by a different mother", Robert, Tag, Ken, Jamie, Justin, Peter, Stephen, Philip Goodwin, Mary Fredericksen and Sara Mazur. Throngs of nieces and nephews complete the huge circle of family who loved Bob.
A Celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Dayspring Church, 17360 N Dixie Hwy, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Military Honor's will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to , 11432 Mayfield Rd. Cleveland, Ohio 44106 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 28, 2019