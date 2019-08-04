Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Robert Burton Adams


1938 - 2019
Robert Burton Adams Obituary
Robert Burton Adams

Robert Burton Adams, age 80, of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County, CA, formerly of Toledo's Point Place and Shoreland communities, passed away at home in the arms of his family, on Thursday, November 1, 2018. He was born January 28, 1938 in Floyd County, Georgia to William Thomas Adams Sr. and Thelma Lillian (Crabbe) Adams, moving to Toledo in 1950. Bob met the love of his life, Marilyn Lee Balduf at Point Place Junior High School; he studied mechanics and lettered in 3 sports at Macomber Technical High School while working on the Nickel Plate and Wabash Railroads. After serving his country in the U.S. Coast Guard for 10 years, he worked at Dana-Spicer, then enjoyed a long career as a diesel mechanic, a Teamster in the Toledo area and in Houston after he moved to Texas in 1982. Bob was a captain serving the first Rescue Squad (Engine) on the Shoreland VFD (Washington Township) and his last and longest Coast Guard duty station was Station Toledo in Point Place.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Mikki Michele Lynn Adams and wife, Marilyn of Watsonville, CA; nephew, Paul Clayton Balduf, Jr. of Midlothian, Virginia; brothers, Bill William T. Adams, Jr. and Fred Charles Frederick Adams; loving sister-in-law, Patricia Kehr; and dear nieces, Holly, Pamela, Leona, Melinda, Kathy, Yvonne, Robin and Sonja. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Miner; and infant sons, Robert Bradley Adams and Robert Burton Adams, Jr.

Family and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 7 p.m. with Pastor Donna Ebanks presiding. Interment will take place with military honors on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Noon at Lacarpe Cemetery in Port Clinton, OH. A reception luncheon will follow at the Oak Harbor VFW Post 8732, 251 W Main St, Oak Harbor, OH 43449.

Memorial donations may be given to . Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 4, 2019
