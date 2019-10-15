|
|
Robert "Bob" C. Baughman
Robert "Bob" C. Baughman, age 90, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on October 11, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born on August 16, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Chalmer and Helen (Raitz) Baughman. Bob graduated in 1948 from DeVilbiss High School where he was active in many sports. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Bob worked for Retner Lumber, salesman for Gallant Lumber, and driver for Taystee Bread. After retirement he worked part time for the Bowling Green Equipment Company.
A gentle man and such a gentleman, Bob never knew a person without being his friend. He sought out strangers in the midst to make them feel welcome. He also traveled and cruised various places throughout the world with his wife, Bernice, and his many friends from their early years, as well as with those of their church family. He was a 60+ year member of the Rossford United Methodist Church, where he was active in the church and head usher for more than 20 years. Bob was also a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Paragon Lodge. He loved to cheer on The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians and Browns. He also enjoyed playing euchre and golfing with his friends.
Bob is survived by his sister, Shirley Apostle; nieces, Patti (Lee) Stroll and Diana Farkas; along with many other nieces, nephews, and a huge number of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Bernice, and brother-in-law, Art Apostle.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 with a Masonic service at 7:00 P.M. at Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, Ohio with the funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Rossford United Methodist Church.
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019