Robert C. Billmaier
Robert C. Billmaier, age 95, of Findlay died on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Birchaven Village. Bob was born on July 24, 1924 in Toledo, OH to the late John J. and Louise C. (Blessing) Billmaier, Sr. He married June A. Glanz on June 14, 1947 and she preceded him in death on July 1, 2016.
Also surviving are sons, Timothy J. (Anna) Billmaier, Findlay, Daniel J. Billmaier, Tampa, FL, and Dennis P. (Dixie) Billmaier, Hickory Corners, MI; daughters, Kathleen M. Haley and Nancy L. (Thomas) Jakubiec, both of Findlay; daughter-in-law, Patty Billmaier of Lone Tree, CO; twelve amazing grandchildren; and twelve beautiful great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, David A. Billmaier; one grandchild, Cody; and brothers, John J., Jr., Ralph, Donald, Paul, and Kenneth Billmaier.
Bob was a former business manager of St. Michael Parish, Findlay; former co-owner of Trico Plate Glass Co., Findlay, Fostoria, and Fremont; former owner of Findlay Glass Co., Findlay; and former sales representative for Ohio Plate Glass Co., Toledo.
He was ordained a permanent deacon on June 7, 1975, by the late Bishop John Donovan, and was appointed the first Vicar for Deacons of the Toledo Diocese by the late Bishop James R. Hoffman in 1986 and 1987. Bob was involved in many activities in the Findlay area. Bob was very proud of his family, his faith, community, and military service, as well as all veterans.
In his retirement, he felt an obligation to volunteer where and when needed. Bob was an Army Air Corps veteran of WWII, from August, 1942 - September, 1945, with overseas service in North Africa, Italy, France, and Russia. He was the Squadron Payroll Sergeant; then volunteered to fly combat missions as a ball turret gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress and was promoted to Squadron First Sergeant. While stationed in Italy, he served Mass for Padre Pio (now St. Pio) in his parish church in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Marvin Borger at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay, Ohio. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Visitation hours are 1:00-7:00 p.m. on
Monday, December 16, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay. There will be an additional hour of visitation on Tuesday, from 9:00-10:00 a m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Michael Parish Legacy Campaign, 750 Bright Road, Findlay, OH 45840, or Padre Pio Prayer Group, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, Ohio 43623. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers from Primrose, Birchaven, and Bridge Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 14, 2019